Video

What's in a poster? These are some stories of the people featured for this African Heritage Month

The theme for African Heritage Month this year is 'Our history is your history.' The poster to commemorate that theme features carefully curated images. These are some of the stories behind those images.

Social Sharing

The theme for African Heritage Month this year is 'Our history is your history.' The poster to commemorate that theme features carefully curated images. These are some of the stories behind those images. 4:23

Popular Now Find more popular stories