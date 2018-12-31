What's happening New Year's Eve in Halifax and elsewhere

It's not too late to make plans to go out this New Year's Eve.

Halifax will host its annual New Year's Eve event outside city hall on Monday night.

There will be festivities beginning at 10:45 p.m., which will include music from Said The Whale and Zaki Ibrahim. But a DJ will warm up the crown before the main show begins and there will be some giveaways.

Fireworks cap off the night at midnight.

There will be two rounds of fireworks at the Halifax skating oval on Monday night — one at 7 p.m. and another at midnight.

The public skates will go from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., and again from 9 p.m. to midnight.

Halifax Transit will also have extended bus and ferry service from 6 p.m. onward. It will be free.

Meanwhile, outside Halifax...

New Year's parties are happening across the province.

In Amherst, the town's recreation department has organized a family event that runs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday at the Amherst Stadium.

The event promises hot chocolate, chili, skating, ice colouring, live music, face painting, magic, a photo booth and fireworks.

In Sydney, the Cape Breton Regional Municipality is hosting a party at Centre 200.

The free event runs from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. and includes musical entertainment, a rock wall, laser tag, a bounce castle and NBL basketball. The fireworks are at 9 p.m.

Bridgewater is hosting a free public skate from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Lunenburg County Lifestyle Centre.

Yarmouth and the surrounding municipality have a party on New Year's Day at Yarmouth's town hall from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.