What's open, what's closed for Christmas Day and Boxing Day 2020 in Halifax
A look at what's open and closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day in the Halifax area in 2020, including grocery stores and municipal services.
Most stores and services are closed around the region, so stock up before the holiday
Here's a list of what's open and closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day in the Halifax area in 2020:
Food and drink
Halifax Seaport Farmers' Market
- Closed Christmas and Boxing Day, reopening Wednesday, Dec. 30.
Gateway Meat Market
- Closed Christmas Day, open 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Boxing Day.
Atlantic Superstore
- Closed Christmas Day and Boxing Day.
Sobeys
- Closed Christmas Day and Boxing Day.
NSLC
- Closed Christmas Day and Boxing Day.
Malls
- The Halifax Shopping Centre, Mic Mac Mall, Park Lane Mall, Scotia Square, Dartmouth Crossing and Sunnyside Mall are closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.
Bars and restaurants
- All bars and restaurants in the Halifax area remain closed to in-person dining until Jan. 10 due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions. Many are offering take-out during this time, so check with your local favourites about their holiday hours.
Public Services
Waste collection
- The Otter Lake Waste Management Facility, the Halifax Recycling Plant and municipal composting facilities will be closed on Christmas Day, but open regular hours on Boxing Day.
- The household special waste depot in Bayers Lake will be closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.
- There will be no garbage, organics or recyclable collection services on Christmas Day. Collection normally scheduled for that day will occur instead on Boxing Day.
Halifax Public Libraries
- All branches and departments of Halifax Public Libraries are closed Christmas Day and Boxing Day.
Transit
- Halifax Transit buses will be operating on holiday service (Sunday) schedules on Christmas Day and Boxing Day. No ferries will be running on Christmas Day, but are back to holiday service on Boxing Day.
- Check online for individual route information.
Recreation facilities
- The municipality says "many" recreation facilities will be closed on Christmas Day and asks that people call ahead to their individual facility to confirm operating hours.
Emera Oval
- The Oval is expected to open for the season on Monday, Jan. 4, weather and ice conditions permitting.
Parking
- On-street parking will be free on Christmas Day and Boxing Day but drivers must follow other signage, like accessible parking and no-stopping areas.
- Residents are reminded that 15 minutes of free parking at paid parking locations is being offered throughout the month of December.
Canada Post
- All post offices will be closed. There is no collection or delivery of mail.
Customer service
- The 311 contact centre is closed to general inquiries on Christmas Day but will still take urgent calls about transportation, municipal operations, facilities, animal services and illegally parked vehicles.
- The five customer service centres will be closed Christmas Day and Boxing Day.
MORE TOP STORIES