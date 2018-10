Video

What did or didn't get done during the House of Assembly's fall sitting?

From the SPCA, to traffic safety to Northern Pulp, reporters Jean Laroche and Michael Gorman look at what was accomplished and what remains on the Nova Scotia government's plate for the short term.

From the SPCA, to traffic safety to Northern Pulp, reporters Jean Laroche and Michael Gorman look at what was accomplished and what remains on the Nova Scotia government's plate for the short term. 1:36

Popular Now Find more popular stories