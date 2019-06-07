Whale carcass hauled away from Queensland Beach

The carcass of a minke whale that washed up earlier this week at Nova Scotia's Queensland Beach was hauled away Thursday evening, according to a provincial spokesperson.

The Lands and Forestry Department brought in an excavator and truck to remove the roughly seven-metre whale, which was to be buried on Crown land.

The beach, which is west of Halifax, is one of the most popular on the province's South Shore.

The whale carcass, which was missing its tail, was first reported to the Marine Animal Response Society on Wednesday.

Response co-ordinator Andrew Reid said Thursday it was unclear how the minke had died or whether it had been injured before or after death.

Minkes are fairly common in Maritime waters.

