Whale detection shuts down major portion of Cape Breton snow crab fishery

The detection of an endangered North Atlantic right whale in the Gulf of St. Lawrence has forced the temporary closure of a major portion of the snow crab fishery off western Cape Breton. It comes just days after the season opened.

The whale was detected by an acoustic sensor.

Fishermen have until 5 p.m. Monday to move their gear out of a large closure zone. Many had just dropped their pots.

The closure is set for 15 days.

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans posted a notice of the closure to harvesters on Friday. It affects about 140 licence holders in what is known as Crab Fishing Area 19.

Some harvesters could shut down until the closure ends, while others could attempt to find a spot that remains open.

Dreadful start to season

It is a dreadful start for the fishermen.

Wharfside prices are already down to about $2.35, half of the 2022 price.

The season runs from mid-July to mid-September. It is shorter in reality because the quota is usually caught before the season ends.

This has been an unusual year for the critically endangered right� whales. They arrived in numbers later in the season and have been detected for the first time in shallow waters.

In Atlantic Canada, a single right whale detection closes a 2,100 square kilometre area of open water for 15 days. In the Gulf, it is for the entire season if the whales keep showing up or stay.

