Weymouth woman dies after Digby County motorcycle crash

A woman has died and a man is in hospital with serious injuries after a motorcycle crash in Smiths Cove, N.S., on Sunday.

Driver of motorcycle seriously injured

A 73-year-old woman died Sunday in a motorcycle crash on Highway 1 in Digby County.

RCMP say the woman was a passenger on the motorcycle, which was travelling in Smiths Cove, N.S., around 3:50 p.m. AT when the driver lost control on a turn.

The woman, who was from Weymouth, was taken to hospital, where she died of serious injuries. The driver, a 63-year-old man who is also from Weymouth, also suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

The RCMP are investigating the crash.

