1 person in hospital, 1 in custody after incident in Weymouth early Sunday

One person is in hospital and another is in custody following an incident early Sunday in Weymouth. N.S.

Police responded to a location on Highway 1 at around 2 a.m. where there was an incident involving a stabbing, pointing a firearm and arson to an ATV, according to RCMP spokesperson Angela Corscadden.

One person was taken to hospital in Yarmouth with non-life-threatening injuries resulting from a stabbing. Another person was arrested.

Police did not release any further details about the two individuals.

The area where the incident took place has been cordoned off by police while they investigate.

MORE TOP STORIES