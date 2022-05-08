Skip to Main Content
1 person in hospital, 1 in custody after incident in Weymouth early Sunday

Police are investigating an incident Sunday morning involving a stabbing, pointing a firearm and arson to an ATV that has left one person in hospital and another in custody.

Police are collecting evidence at a location on Highway 1

Police have cordoned off an area on Highway 1 in Weymouth while they investigate an incident. (Elizabeth Wilson-Tagoe)

One person is in hospital and another is in custody following an incident early Sunday in Weymouth. N.S.

Police responded to a location on Highway 1 at around 2 a.m. where there was an incident involving a stabbing, pointing a firearm and arson to an ATV, according to RCMP spokesperson Angela Corscadden.

One person was taken to hospital in Yarmouth with non-life-threatening injuries resulting from a stabbing. Another person was arrested.

Police did not release any further details about the two individuals. 

The area where the incident took place has been cordoned off by police while they investigate. 

With files from Blair Sanderson

