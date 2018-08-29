Weymouth fire destroys two buildings, damages two others

A large fire early Wednesday morning in Weymouth, N.S., destroyed two buildings and damaged two others.

Robert Morgan, the chief of the Digby Fire Department, said the blaze was reported at 4:19 a.m.

One of the destroyed buildings is sometimes called the Old Trading Post by locals, and the other is a former library. They are located at 4613 and 4609 Highway 1. Morgan said the buildings housed a plastics company and three apartments, as well as museum archives.

The fire was intense, Morgan said, and was tricky to fight because it was so large.

"There's a building next door within like 20 feet of this still standing. I'm amazed. Why it's still standing, I have no idea," he said.

These two buildings were destroyed by an early-morning fire in Weymouth, N.S., on Wednesday. (Google Street View)

The heat from the fire damaged two buildings on the other side of the highway, including the Goodwin Hotel and a former bank. Morgan said some trees on that side of the road caught fire as well.

There are no fire hydrants in Weymouth, Morgan said, so crews were pumping water from the Sissiboo River. But since the river is tidal, water became "an issue" when the tide went out.

Eleven fire departments responded to the scene.

No one was injured, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.