Weymouth fire destroys 2 buildings, damages 2 others

A large fire early Wednesday morning in Weymouth, N.S., destroyed two buildings and damaged two others.

Robert Morgan, the chief of the Digby Fire Department, said the blaze was reported at 4:19 a.m.

One of the destroyed buildings, sometimes called the Trading Post, is a historic building that has been used as a general store and bank over the years. That building, at 4613 Highway 1, more recently housed an antique store and was used as storage for another business in the village.

The other building, at 4609 Highway 1, is a former library and liquor store that recently contained archives for a planned interpretive centre as well as two apartment units.

These two buildings were destroyed by an early-morning fire in Weymouth, N.S., on Wednesday. (Google Street View)

The fire was intense, Morgan said, and was tricky to fight because it was so large.

"There's a building next door within like 20 feet of this still standing. I'm amazed. Why it's still standing, I have no idea," he said.

The heat from the fire damaged two buildings on the other side of the highway. The siding on the Goodwin Hotel melted, and the windows blew out at both the hotel and the building next door, a former bank.

Morgan said some trees on that side of the road caught fire as well.

A large fire in Weymouth destroyed two buildings and damaged two others. (Digby Fire Department/Facebook)

There are no fire hydrants in Weymouth, Morgan said, so crews were pumping water from the Sissiboo River. But since the river is tidal, water became "an issue" when the tide went out.

Eleven fire departments responded to the scene. No one was injured, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Murray Betts, the village clerk, said his wife woke him up when she heard the sirens.

"It's burnt to the ground, there's nothing left," he said of the wrecked buildings.

Electric City archives

Betts said the biggest loss is the ruined artifacts and archives that were to form the basis of a new interpretive centre about the historic community of New France, also known as Electric City.

The community was established by a French family in the late 1800s about 30 kilometres inland from Weymouth. The family started a lumber business and sawmill, established a railway to Weymouth and had some of the first electric lights in the province.

"That was a project that was just trying to get on the go," said Betts. "We had high hopes that we could have the New France settlement … opened up as a tourist attraction, and this was sort of the gateway to it."

Read more articles from CBC Nova Scotia