Wet and windy weather expected in most of N.S. Tuesday

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for most of Nova Scotia on Tuesday.

The rain is expected to begin Tuesday morning and persist into the evening, with 25 to 75 mm expected. The rainfall warning is in effect from Queens County to Inverness County.

Localized flooding is possible in low-lying areas, Environment Canada noted.

In addition to the rainfall warning, a wind warning is in effect for Richmond County, the Sydney area and Cape Breton County, and Guysborough County. Winds could gust up to 90 km/h. The wind is expected Tuesday afternoon into the evening.

A Les Suêtes wind warning in effect for Inverness County, north of Mabou, with winds possibly reaching up to 150 km/h. The wind is expected to start late Tuesday afternoon and persist into the evening.

A snowfall warning is in effect for Victoria County, with up to 25 cm expected. Environment Canada said the snow is expected Tuesday morning into the evening.

Environment Canada's weather warnings for Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. (Environment Canada)

MORE TOP STORIES