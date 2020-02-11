Dozens rally at Halifax container terminal in support of Wet'suwet'en

About 100 protesters blocked access to the Ceres container terminal in Halifax Tuesday afternoon.

The crowd gathered in solidarity with the Wet'suwet'en over opposition to the construction of a gas pipeline through their traditional territory in northern B.C.

In recent days, small-scale protests have emerged across Canada.

In Halifax, the majority of the crowd gathered at the entrance near the Fairview overpass. A smaller group stood in front of the gate to the terminal.

At one point, a lineup of about eight transport trucks was stuck waiting to get into the terminal. (Jack Julian/CBC)

Some protesters were hand drumming.

The crowd chanted, "Block the ports. Block the rails. Put the RCMP in jail."

Other chants included, "Where are we? Mi'kmaqi! Respect Indigenous sovereignty!" as well as, "Shut down Canada!"

Rebecca Moore, who is from Halifax and a member of the Pictou Landing First Nation, said protecting the land and water from possible contamination is a sacred responsibility for Indigenous people.

"As a First Nations woman ... we have an inherent duty to protect this water and to protect this land. It's like a job, it's more serious than a job," she said.

At one point, a lineup of about eight transport trucks was stuck waiting to get into the terminal.

Police were on scene, but were keeping a distance of about 50 metres or so from the protest. Police put out pylons to keep traffic from turning into the port.

