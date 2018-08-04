Cat food at Dartmouth SPCA runs 'dangerously low'

The Dartmouth location of the Nova Scotia SPCA came close to running out of an important resource on Saturday morning.

Heather Woodin, the SPCA's provincial administration coordinator, said there were only a few cans of wet food left.

They put out a request for donations on Facebook, saying supplies were "dangerously low."

Wet food is important because it provides nourishment for kittens, cats who are sick, and for some cats it is all they will eat, said Woodin.

Although the SPCA does receive donations, she said it's difficult to keep up with the needs of the approximately 300 cats and kittens in their care.

There's an influx of animals in the summer and sometimes the organization can even take in 10 to 20 kittens per day, she said.

Kittens at the SPCA enjoying some of the wet food that was donated on Saturday. (Submitted by Heather Woodin)

Woodin said the current overflow has affected the food supplies but the challenges aren't new.

There has also been an increase in animals surrendered to the SPCA over the past few years, she said.

The Nova Scotia SPCA adopted an "open admission" policy earlier in January of this year, which means they will no longer say no to surrendered or stray animals that are brought in. The organization also has a no-kill policy for when it gets overcrowded.

Woodin said people started to come in with crates of wet food on Saturday afternoon and she she hopes for more in the next few days as the cans run out quickly.

"If you're thinking about donating definitely now is the time and now is when we could use the most help," she said.

In the meantime, the SPCA is working to solve the overflow of cats in its care by reducing the price of adult cat adoption by $60 over the long weekend.

She said they lose money on every adoption, but the organization tries to make up for the losses in donations.

Donations started coming in after the SPCA posted a plea for wet cat food on Saturday. (Submitted by Heather Woodin)

