Westville Mayor Roger MacKay announces retirement

Roger MacKay has announced he is retiring as mayor of Westville, N.S., little more than a month after stepping down as the federal Conservative candidate in the riding of Central Nova.

In a Facebook post Monday, MacKay said it had been a privilege to have been mayor of the town for the past 11 years and a town councillor the 14 years prior.

"I believe it's time for new blood, and a fresh perspective for the Office of the Mayor," MacKay said in the post.

CBC News attempted to contact MacKay for comment on Tuesday afternoon and is still waiting for a response.

MacKay had been the Conservative candidate for Central Nova, but in August announced he was stepping down for personal reasons. George Canyon is now the Conservative candidate in the riding.

In Monday's post, MacKay said he was retiring from elected politics, and was looking forward to spending more time with his wife, Jessie.

"Westville is a wonderful place to live, raise a family and I hope during my time in elected office I have in some small way imrpoved the lives of our citizens," he said.

MORE TOP STORIES