Police chief says fatal Westville fire not suspicious

Police have taken over the investigation of a house fire that killed a woman and her adult son in Westville, N.S., but say they do not believe there was any foul play involved.

Fire crews responded to 2427 South Main St. shortly after midnight on Sunday in the community southwest of New Glasgow.

The property remained surrounded by police tape on Tuesday. But Donald Hussher, chief of the Westville Police Service, said investigators have not found anything suspicious about the fire.

​A bouquet of flowers was placed in the grass near the driveway of the home. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

The RCMP's major crimes unit was brought in to assist with the investigation, which Hussher said was normal practice in a scenario like this.

"When we have a loss of life and no exact determination on what the cause was immediate at the time, we err on the side of caution and have them come in because they certainly have a lot more resources than our departments do," he said.

Names of victims released

The victims were Pennual (Penny) Duggan, 84, and Carl Allan Crawford, 56, according to police. Crawford was one of Duggan's eight children.

Duggan lived alone in the house until her son returned home in June. Crawford had been working as a heavy equipment driver in B.C.'s forest industry.

Three pets also died in the fire.

Police have not yet released the cause of the blaze.

