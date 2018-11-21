Trial of auto shop owner charged in mechanic's death continues

The trial of the first Nova Scotian charged under the so-called Westray law continues Wednesday in Nova Scotia Supreme Court in Halifax.​

Elie Hoyeck is charged with criminal negligence causing death for the September 2013 fire at his auto-repair business in Cole Harbour, N.S., that claimed the life of mechanic Peter Kempton.

Kempton was using a blowtorch to remove the gas tank from a derelict minivan when the vehicle ignited. In opening statements Tuesday, the Crown accused Hoyeck of have little regard for safety at his business in the lead up to the death.

Hoyeck has pleaded not guilty and is being tried by a judge and jury.

The Westray Bill was introduced after the 1992 Westray mine disaster in Plymouth, N.S., that killed 26 miners. The Crown was unable to successfully prosecute mine managers under the existing legislation.

The Westray Bill amended the Criminal Code to make it easier for authorities to hold business owners responsible for deaths or injuries to employees hurt on the job.

CBC's Blair Rhodes is live blogging from the courtroom.