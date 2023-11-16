WestJet adds 3 direct flights from Halifax to Europe for 2024

WestJet is bringing back direct flights to Europe from Halifax in 2024 for the spring and summer season.

The Calgary-based airline announced a number of new routes for next year on Wednesday.

The three destinations include London (Gatwick), Edinburgh and Dublin.

Flights to London begin April 28 and will run four times a week.

Flights to Dublin begin June 19 and will run three times a week.

Flights to Edinburgh begin June 20 and will also run three times a week.

WestJet cancelled its summer 2023 European fights from Halifax in January because of issues over staffing and inflation. The company said at the time the cancellations would be temporary.

