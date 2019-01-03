Westjet plane bound for St. John's returns to Halifax due to mechanical issue

A Westjet flight heading to St. John's from Halifax has had a mechanical issue and had to turn back to land at Halifax Stanfield International Airport Thursday morning.

The Q400 turboprop plane, carrying 82 people, landed safely shortly before 10 a.m.

Theresa Rath Spicer, speaking for the Halifax airport, says emergency crews including fire were on standby.

She said after the plane landed it was able to taxi to its gate under its own power.