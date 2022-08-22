Westjet cancels flights between Halifax and Europe for summer 2023

Westjet has cancelled its flights between Halifax and Europe for this summer.

Previously, Westjet offered direct flights from Halifax to London Gatwick, Dublin, Glasgow and Paris during the summer months.

In a news release on Monday, the airline said the suspension was temporary, but also that it would "evaluate the return of transatlantic service in 2024."

Westjet said tickets for the summer 2023 European routes from Halifax were never made available for sale.

The airline said it was planning to enhance service in Canada, including between Halifax and Western Canada.

"As we continue to responsibly balance our schedule alongside operational requirements, capacity constraints and the deployment of our aircraft across Canada, we are making these difficult decisions now to enable us to re-position our investments to best serve [Nova Scotia] for years to come," John Weatherill, WestJet Group executive vice-president and chief commercial officer, said in a news release.

In a statement to CBC News, Halifax Stanfield International Airport said it was "disappointed Westjet won't be back this summer ... but we understand they are dealing with capacity challenges not a lack of interest or support in serving this market."

The airport said it has year-round daily non-stop flights operated by Air Canada between Halifax and London Heathrow, the largest hub airport in the United Kingdom.

Non-stop routes critical for tourism and trade

The airport said peak summer travel will be supported by additional flights between Halifax and Frankfurt offered by Condor and Eurowings Discover. The companies will each offer three non-stop, weekly flights.

The airport's statement said non-stop routes are critical for tourism and trade.

"We continue to work closely with existing and prospective airlines, and we will pursue every opportunity to increase Nova Scotia's connections to the world," it said.

MORE TOP STORIES