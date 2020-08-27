Skip to Main Content
Crews battle wildfires in Argyle, West Pubnico
Nova Scotia

Crews battle wildfires in Argyle, West Pubnico

Crews with the Department of Lands and Forestry and local fire departments are battling wildfires in Argyle between Highway 3 and Highway 103 and in West Pubnico on Highway 3.

Highway 103 closed between exits 31 and 32

CBC News ·
As of 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Nova Scotia's Department of Lands and Forestry said this fire in West Pubnico was "being held" and evacuations were paused. (Twitter/Lands and Forestry)

Crews with Nova Scotia's Department of Lands and Forestry and local fire departments are battling wildfires between Highway 3 and Highway 103 in Argyle and on Highway 3 in West Pubnico.

In a tweet, Lands and Forestry said the 103 is closed between exits 31 and 32.

The fire in Argyle was causing smoke issues in the area, Lands and Forestry said. At 5:30 p.m., the department tweeted that two Lands and Forestry helicopters were on scene and air tankers from New Brunswick have dropped water and were returning to Fredericton

In nearby West Pubnico, N.S., the department initially said the Yarmouth Emergency Management Organization was moving people from homes, but as of 5:30 p.m., it tweeted that the fire there was "being held" and the evacuation order lifted.

MORE TOP STORIES

Corrections

  • An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated the location of the fire. Provincial officials originally said it was burning in East Pubnico, but later corrected themselves.
    Aug 28, 2020 7:57 AM AT
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now