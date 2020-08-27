Crews battle wildfires in Argyle, West Pubnico

Crews with Nova Scotia's Department of Lands and Forestry and local fire departments are battling wildfires between Highway 3 and Highway 103 in Argyle and on Highway 3 in West Pubnico.

In a tweet, Lands and Forestry said the 103 is closed between exits 31 and 32.

The fire in Argyle was causing smoke issues in the area, Lands and Forestry said. At 5:30 p.m., the department tweeted that two Lands and Forestry helicopters were on scene and air tankers from New Brunswick have dropped water and were returning to Fredericton

ARGYLE: Lands and Forestry is responding to a wildfire between Highway 3 and Highway 103 causing smoke issues in the area. Hwy 103 closed between exit #31 and #32. Avoid area. Further updates will be provided. <a href="https://t.co/rR7JrQ3FJg">pic.twitter.com/rR7JrQ3FJg</a> —@NSLandsForestry

In nearby West Pubnico, N.S., the department initially said the Yarmouth Emergency Management Organization was moving people from homes, but as of 5:30 p.m., it tweeted that the fire there was "being held" and the evacuation order lifted.

EAST PUBNICO: Lands and Forestry and local fire departments and crews are responding to a wildfire on Highway 3 in East Pubnico, Yarmouth Co. Yarmouth EMO is evacuating homes in the area. Hwy 103 closed between exit #31 and #32. Further updates will be provided. <a href="https://t.co/NBheXnZvNN">pic.twitter.com/NBheXnZvNN</a> —@NSLandsForestry

MORE TOP STORIES