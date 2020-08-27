Crews battle wildfires in Argyle, West Pubnico
Highway 103 closed between exits 31 and 32
Crews with Nova Scotia's Department of Lands and Forestry and local fire departments are battling wildfires between Highway 3 and Highway 103 in Argyle and on Highway 3 in West Pubnico.
In a tweet, Lands and Forestry said the 103 is closed between exits 31 and 32.
The fire in Argyle was causing smoke issues in the area, Lands and Forestry said. At 5:30 p.m., the department tweeted that two Lands and Forestry helicopters were on scene and air tankers from New Brunswick have dropped water and were returning to Fredericton
ARGYLE: Lands and Forestry is responding to a wildfire between Highway 3 and Highway 103 causing smoke issues in the area. Hwy 103 closed between exit #31 and #32. Avoid area. Further updates will be provided. <a href="https://t.co/rR7JrQ3FJg">pic.twitter.com/rR7JrQ3FJg</a>—@NSLandsForestry
In nearby West Pubnico, N.S., the department initially said the Yarmouth Emergency Management Organization was moving people from homes, but as of 5:30 p.m., it tweeted that the fire there was "being held" and the evacuation order lifted.
EAST PUBNICO: Lands and Forestry and local fire departments and crews are responding to a wildfire on Highway 3 in East Pubnico, Yarmouth Co. Yarmouth EMO is evacuating homes in the area. Hwy 103 closed between exit #31 and #32. Further updates will be provided. <a href="https://t.co/NBheXnZvNN">pic.twitter.com/NBheXnZvNN</a>—@NSLandsForestry
Corrections
- An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated the location of the fire. Provincial officials originally said it was burning in East Pubnico, but later corrected themselves.Aug 28, 2020 7:57 AM AT