How a gingerbread house brings comfort and joy to West Pubnico

For the last five years, more than 100 children in West Pubnico have visited a gingerbread house to eat chocolate cookies, sit on a sled and play make believe.

The house is a family tradition built by David Surette and his wife, Annis, on their property.

But after Annis died in a car accident in August, the community decided to continue the tradition in her memory.

"We approached the family and they were thrilled," said Lise Surette, a member of the West Side Improvement Society.

Bringing the community together

The society of West Pubnico residents create projects and events, like the gingerbread house, to benefit the community.

"We had to buy treats for the kids and we needed people to sew the little bags that will have the treats in them ," said Surette.

"We also posted on Facebook that we needed cookies and in two hours we had 48 people say that they wanted to bake cookies."

The gingerbread house at night. (Lise Surette)

More than 10 people helped in setting up the event, with Surette's sister, Yvette d'Entremont, the one who came up with the idea of continuing the tradition.

The sisters didn't know Annis, but they knew that she loved Christmas and having the children visit.

"She was a very private person," said Surette.

Creating a sense of tradition

The gingerbread house, now named Annis's Gingerbread House, will be open for visiting starting on Tuesday in front of the rectory next to St. Peter's Roman Catholic Church in Middle West Pubnico. It will remain open until Jan. 6.

"It brings the community together. There's cars non-stop coming in and out and when we drive by we're always looking for it," said Jennifer d'Entremont, a mother of two small children.

D'Entremont has been bringing her children to the gingerbread house for the last four years, even when they were infants.

"This gives children a sense of tradition over the years. My little boy keeps asking for it and he wants to know when he'll go to the gingerbread house. It's becoming something that he's remembering," she said.