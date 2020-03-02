Homes evacuated in West Porters Lake as crews battle brush fire

Some residents in the West Porters Lake area were asked to leave their homes Saturday as crews battle a large brush fire.

Halifax Fire district Chief Brad Connors said the department got a call about a brush fire around 12:20 p.m. between Highway 107 and West Porters Lake Road.

Connors said the wind had picked up speed after Halifax Fire arrived on scene to help provincial Lands and Forestry crews.

"It's intensifying by the minute," Connors said Saturday around 2 p.m.

He said everything's pretty dry right now so the blaze has a lot of fuel and it's "spreading rapidly." There are burn restrictions in place for the entire province.

An evacuation zone has been set up along West Porters Lake Road, and Connors said anyone living on the three-kilometre stretch of road between civic number 141 down to Bellefontaine Road is being asked to leave.

Connors said RCMP will be going door to door this afternoon to alert residents.

Halifax police also said Highway 107 is closed between Exit 18 and the bridge over Porters Lake just past Exit 19 due to the fire.

Drivers are asked to use an alternate route.

More to come.



MORE TOP STORIES