West Hants council rejects motion to hold plebiscite on amalgamation with Windsor
'In the end, the bill would be passed before we even did a plebiscite,' says warden
A last-minute effort to give West Hants residents a chance to vote in a plebiscite on the upcoming amalgamation with the Town of Windsor failed Monday night.
Municipal Affairs Minister Chuck Porter said at the time the new legislation did not require a vote from residents because neither municipality asked for a plebiscite
But following the announcement, some members of the council of the Municipality of the District of West Hants pushed to have a vote on the matter.
West Hants Warden Abe Zebian said he believes the motion was defeated because the plebiscite would be non-binding and costly — roughly about $50,000.
"The reasoning was it had no meaning. In the end, the bill would be passed before we even did a plebiscite," Zebian said.
The amalgamation process is expected to be complete by April 1, 2020.