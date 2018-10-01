Skip to Main Content
West Hants council rejects motion to hold plebiscite on amalgamation with Windsor
'In the end, the bill would be passed before we even did a plebiscite,' says warden

Susan Bradley · CBC News ·
West Hants Warden Abe Zebian says he believes the motion to hold a plebiscite was voted down because it was non-binding and costly. (Robert Short/CBC)

A last-minute effort to give West Hants residents a chance to vote in a plebiscite on the upcoming amalgamation with the Town of Windsor failed Monday night.

The province introduced legislation last week to allow the two communities to move ahead with negotiations for the merger.

Municipal Affairs Minister Chuck Porter said at the time the new legislation did not require a vote from residents because neither municipality asked for a plebiscite

But following the announcement, some members of the council of the Municipality of the District of West Hants pushed to have a vote on the matter.

On Monday, five councillors voted against holding a plebiscite while four voted in favour. 

West Hants Warden Abe Zebian said he believes the motion was defeated because the plebiscite would be non-binding and costly — roughly about $50,000.

"The reasoning was it had no meaning. In the end, the bill would be passed before we even did a plebiscite," Zebian said.

The amalgamation process is expected to be complete by April 1, 2020.

