After much controversy, plan for new arena in Windsor gets another green light

The municipality that surrounds Windsor, N.S., has decided to move ahead with plans for a new $10.5-million arena in the town that touts itself as the birthplace of hockey.

At a council meeting Tuesday night, the Municipality of the District of West Hants voted to approve the funding needed to build the arena on the Hants County Exhibition grounds in Windsor.

"It was a difficult decision to make," said Coun. Randy Hussey, whose district is adjacent to the town. "The vast majority of our population wanted this project to go ahead."

The majority of the funds for the proposed arena, $6 million, have been promised by the federal and provincial governments. But that money could have disappeared unless there was a firm commitment from local officials to build the facility.

"Generally, when you turn down money from the federal government and the province and you go back to them and ask for it again, they don't look to favourably on it," said Hussey. "So within a short period of time we put the project together."

A rendering of the new facility the Municipality of West Hants plans to build in Windsor. (Roscoe Construction)

A new arena for Windsor has been a complicated affair over the last few years. Much of the controversy surrounded where the arena would be built and whether or not it would have a hockey heritage centre.

Last month, the Town of Windsor announced it was stepping back from a plan to build a new arena at the Long Pond site near King's-Edgehill, a private school in the town. Some consider Long Pond the location where hockey was first played.

West Hants CAO Martin Laycock said a heritage centre was not part of the motion that council voted on Tuesday. "It was simply to guarantee the funds so that we can at least move this project forward."

The Town of Windsor is expected to discuss whether it will contribute funds to the new arena proposal at a meeting later this week. Kings-Edgehill is also expected to hold a meeting next week to discuss if it will be a partner.

Merger push

The latest development comes after West Hants and Windsor passed a motion in a joint council meeting last month that signalled their intention to merge the municipalities by the end of next year.

Construction on the arena is expected to begin next spring and it could be ready in time for part of the 2019-20 hockey season.

"That's the goal right now, but we are going to do it in a prudent and cost effective manner," said Laycock.

A second phase of the project would see an indoor soccer dome built. Plans for that phase have not been completed, and it's possible it could include a hockey heritage centre.