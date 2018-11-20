Windsor amalgamation plan blasted by some West Hants residents

People who live in the Nova Scotia municipality of West Hants have several concerns about a planned amalgamation with the adjacent town of Windsor.

"I don't understand what the benefits are going to be for me," Dawn Allen, of Centre Burlington, said at a public session Monday night to discuss the amalgamation. "I just don't get it."

The two municipal councils have already voted in favour of becoming one new region, and the provincial government has passed legislation that will allow the move.

But at Monday's session hosted by Windsor, several residents of West Hants said they felt railroaded by a process that seemed rushed and did not include a plebiscite.

"If I would have had a vote and it went through, that's fine," said Dub Phillips, from the Martock area. "But as a taxpayer I don't like things being done behind by back, especially something that big."

Concerns were raised that amalgamation could lead to higher taxes and that rural issues would become overshadowed by more urban ones.

The Nova Scotia government has passed legislation to allow the amalgamation. (Robert Short/CBC)

Windsor Mayor Anna Allen assured the meeting that tax rates would not be changed by the amalgamation process and would continue to be tied to the services an area received.

"We want what's best for all our communities," said Allen.

The amalgamation is supposed to take place by April 2020. A transition co-ordinator will soon be hired to oversee the process.

Allen said there would be more information sessions once a series of impact studies were completed.

There were only a half dozen residents of Windsor in attendance at the meeting and they did not raise any concerns.

"I applaud both councils for doing this," said Paul Beazley, the former mayor of Windsor.

He said councillors in the Region of Queens Municipality, which was formed in 1996 through amalgamation, are pleased with the experience.