West End Mall proposal includes plans for apartments, townhouses

Part of the West End Mall in Halifax could be redeveloped to include a mix of townhouses, up to 15 apartment towers and a new transit hub.

Commercial real estate company Cushman Wakefield has asked Halifax regional council to approve a master plan process for what's known as the Halifax Shopping Centre Annex. It's located between Mumford Road and the CN Rail line.

The proposal involves tearing down some of the existing commercial buildings, creating new public streets and building 5,500 apartment units for 12,500 people.

According to a new report, that's significantly more dense than the redevelopment plan for Shannon Park in Dartmouth — 86,700 people per square kilometre versus 20,000 per square kilometre.

Some of the proposed towers are up 25 storeys.

The Mumford transit terminal is located within the redevelopment area.

The first phase of the West End Mall redevelopment proposal. (JKO Planning Services)

Municipal staff are looking for an upgraded and expanded transit hub close to the existing site. The developers have suggested an underground terminal, but that option has not yet been assessed by planners.

The report also suggests the proposal does not have enough green space and the redevelopment should include the construction of high quality parks.

Halifax regional council will consider the proposal on Tuesday.

If it agrees to start a master plan process, public consulation would be required.

The second phase of the redevelopment proposal for West End Mall. (JKO Planning Services)

