West End Mall proposal includes plans for apartments, townhouses
It could mean 5,500 apartment units for 12,500 people
Part of the West End Mall in Halifax could be redeveloped to include a mix of townhouses, up to 15 apartment towers and a new transit hub.
Commercial real estate company Cushman Wakefield has asked Halifax regional council to approve a master plan process for what's known as the Halifax Shopping Centre Annex. It's located between Mumford Road and the CN Rail line.
The proposal involves tearing down some of the existing commercial buildings, creating new public streets and building 5,500 apartment units for 12,500 people.
According to a new report, that's significantly more dense than the redevelopment plan for Shannon Park in Dartmouth — 86,700 people per square kilometre versus 20,000 per square kilometre.
Some of the proposed towers are up 25 storeys.
The Mumford transit terminal is located within the redevelopment area.
Municipal staff are looking for an upgraded and expanded transit hub close to the existing site. The developers have suggested an underground terminal, but that option has not yet been assessed by planners.
The report also suggests the proposal does not have enough green space and the redevelopment should include the construction of high quality parks.
Halifax regional council will consider the proposal on Tuesday.
If it agrees to start a master plan process, public consulation would be required.
MORE TOP STORIES
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?