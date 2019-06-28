Attempted murder charges laid after passenger allegedly causes car crash

A 24-year-old man from West Chezzetcook, N.S., is facing multiple charges following a single-vehicle crash on Highway 107 earlier this month in Porters Lake, N.S.

RCMP allege the man, who was the front-seat passenger, threatened the people in the vehicle, grabbed the wheel and caused the vehicle to leave the road and end up on its roof in a ditch.

The driver, the suspect and one back-seat passenger left the scene on foot. Two other back-seat passengers were found by police when they arrived on scene. One of those passengers was taken to hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The crash happened on the afternoon of June 7. The suspect was arrested Wednesday.

He faces four charges of attempted murder, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, uttering threats, assault and assault with a weapon.

He's due in court next week.

