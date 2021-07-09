N.S. woman arrested for arson after home set on fire with 2 people inside

A woman from West Arichat, N.S., has been charged with arson after allegedly setting fire to a home with two people inside.

RCMP said in a news release they responded to reports of a fire at a home on Highway 206 around 7:45 p.m. AT on Thursday.

The two people inside the home managed to escape uninjured.

The home burned to the ground, the release said.

Santana Maria Leblanc, 34, is charged with arson and disregard for human life.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Richmond District RCMP at 902-226-2533 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). People can also make tips online at www.crimestoppers.ns.

