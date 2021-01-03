Halifax man found dead at Wentworth ski hill

A Halifax man has been found dead at a ski hill in Wentworth, N.S.

The 43-year-old was found on Friday.

He had been reported missing earlier in the day and had last been seen on the ski hill.

According to an RCMP news release, the man was found off the trail by ski patrol staff.

He was taken to a first aid tent but EHS personnel were unable to revive him.

A preliminary investigation shows the death is not suspicious, according to the RCMP release.

