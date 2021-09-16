Lawsuits claim Wendy's in Sydney failed to protect female employees from sex assault

Two lawsuits are alleging that a Wendy's fast-food restaurant in Sydney, N.S., was negligent in failing to protect female employees from repeated sexual assaults by a supervisor.

The lawsuits were filed in Nova Scotia Supreme Court Thursday against the restaurant, according to a press release sent from Halifax-based law firm Valent Legal.

Valent Legal said the restaurant took no steps to investigate or address the reported sexual misconduct by the plantiffs' supervisor, identified as David MacDonald.

Court records show that MacDonald, 25, has pleaded guilty to five counts of sexual assault, each involving a different victim. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Tuesday. The law firm said the charges relate to incidents at the restaurant.

The plaintiffs were minors at the time the assaults occurred. The plantiffs say they and other female employees informed Wendy's of the sexual assaults, and that in 2019, one female employee filed a police report accusing MacDonald of criminal sexual assault at the workplace.

"This case highlights the importance of taking allegations of workplace sexual assault seriously," Basia Sowinski, a litigation lawyer with Valent Legal, said in a press release.

"It is important that employers take active steps to protect their employees and ensure that proper avenues for recourse exist."

Supervisor continued to work, lawsuit says

After being made aware of the allegations and subsequent police investigation, the lawsuit claims the Wendy's in Sydney continued to employ and regularly schedule MacDonald to work with the plaintiffs and the other female employees.

One complainant alleges that MacDonald continued to sexually assault her until his arrest in August 2020.

One female employee who is part of the lawsuit claims Wendy's significantly reduced her working hours after police became involved and eventually removed her from the shift schedule entirely, although no formal letter of termination was issued.

She also alleges that she was subject to hostile behaviour, excessive scrutiny and social exclusion during some shifts.

