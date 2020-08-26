Driver hospitalized after colliding with train in Wellington

A person has "undetermined injuries" after the vehicle they were driving collided with a train in Wellington, N.S., say RCMP.

The collision happened at 12:15 p.m. AT Wednesday at a crossing on Canal Cays Drive.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle.

The duty chief with Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency said the Fall River detachment responded to the collision, but has since left the scene.

The duty chief said one person was taken to hospital.

The part of the street where the crash happened is shut down, but there is very little traffic in the area.

