8-storey development approved for south-end Halifax

Halifax Regional Council has approved an eight-storey building for Wellington Street in the city's south end over the objections of local residents and despite the four to six-storey height limits for the area under the proposed development rules in the Centre Plan.

The proposal by Banc Developments was one of 14 projects that council agreed could continue while the Centre Plan was being created. The developer originally suggested a 13-storey building.

"We've done our best to make the project viable," said Alex Halef, with Banc Developments .

The Centre Plan is a design manual that will shape the urban core of Halifax and Dartmouth for decades to come.

Ten people who live close the development argued at a public hearing held Wednesday night that it was too high and does not suit the area.

"This is an 'in your face' development," said Rebecca Jamieson. "It blatantly ignores the rules."

"The street is overwhelmed already," said Mary Lou Rossiter. "Why in heaven's name are you not adhering to your own Centre Plan?"

But there were 15 other presentations of support from people who said they wanted to live in south-end Halifax but could not find an affordable apartment.

"We can't keep growing out, we need to grow up," said Matthew Crosby.

"This project is a win-win for the city," said Frank McNeil.

"We need more apartment buildings, the more the better," said Chen Qing.

Most councillors agreed with supporters of the project:

"It fits perfectly," said Coun. Matt Whitman.

"I see this as an opportunity site," said Coun. David Hendsbee.

The vote was 11 to 3 in favour of the project. Councillors Waye Mason, Lindell Smith and Sam Austin voted against it. Coun. Lorelie Nicoll did not attend the public hearing.

