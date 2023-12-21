N.S. weightlifter Isaac Smith pleads not guilty to sexual assault

A Nova Scotia weightlifting coach must wait until 2025 to stand trial on charges of sexual assault.

The lawyer for Isaac James Smith, 34, appeared in Nova Scotia Supreme Court on Thursday morning to set trial dates. The first available dates for a four-day trial are in February 2025.

Lawyer Trevor McGuigan also entered not guilty pleas on behalf of Smith and asked the court to switch the proceedings from a jury trial to a judge alone hearing.

The assault at the root of the charges is alleged to have occurred between Jan. 1 and June 24 of last year.

Smith has been suspended by the governing body of weightlifting in Nova Scotia and is free on conditions while he awaits trial.

Before he was charged, three women who trained under Smith complained of what they described as inappropriate behaviour .

MORE TOP STORIES