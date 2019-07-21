Bell Aliant blames weekend storm for technical issues

Bell Aliant says a weekend storm in the Atlantic provinces has affected its computer systems, leading to problems with its customer service and dispatch systems.

On Sunday, heavy rain and wind swept through the region, leaving thousands of power customers temporarily without electricity, damaging trees and causing some localized floods.

A spokesperson for Bell Aliant said some repair and installation work has been delayed as a result.

"As always we are prioritizing any customers experiencing interruption. We want to thank our customers for their patience and look forward to being back on schedule soon," Katie Hatfield said in an email on Tuesday.

Technical issues continue to impact some Bell Aliant customer service and repair operations. We're working to resolve as quickly as possible and thank you for your patience. —@Bell_Aliant

Maggie Herbert, who lives near Inverness, N.S., said her landline has been down since Sunday.

"I'm a senior and there's no cell service where I live, so this is starting to get a little annoying," said Herbert, who is using Skype to make calls.

Herbert said she called Bell Aliant on Sunday and was told a repair person would be over on Monday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. But no one showed up on Monday.

"I had been waiting around all day," she said.

Herbert lives near Lake Ainslie, an area she said has poor cell reception. This is why she relies on a landline.

"I don't have cell service, most of my neighbours do not have cell service. But everything that you do these days assumes you have good cell service," she said.

When Herbert called Bell Aliant to follow up, a message on the customer support line said to call back another time because of a system problem.

She checked Facebook to see if anyone else was having problems and saw that others had been experiencing issues getting through to customer service for days.

Herbert said the lack of a landline is concerning.

"It's also very frustrating not to be able to call my 93-year-old mother and do other things like call 911 should I feel ill," she said.

