Weekend retro market brings '80s vibe to Bedford
'The energy was amazing,' organizer says
A retro market at the LeBrun Recreation Centre in Bedford was a haven for '80s nostalgia seekers on the weekend.
Perms, shutter shades and neon colours were all in evidence as patrons and vendors got into the spirit of the event organized by Celeste Johnson.
Vendors sold memorabilia, clothing and even food — all with a retro theme.
Johnson and her husband, Jonny Johnson, own Lucky's Love it Again retro clothing shop in Bedford.
Celeste said the event took three months of planning.
"We had over 65 wonderful vendors and sponsors, we met some friends and we enjoyed ourselves," she said. "The energy was amazing."
Jonny — in the persona of Lucky — was master of ceremonies at the event and kept a lively atmosphere going with trivia games and promotional draws.
He said they are a nostalgic couple and they noticed that the items in their shop were predominantly from the 1980s.
He said there are people who weren't around in the 1980s look back at that time in the same way that his generation looks back at the '60s and '50s.
Jonny said the turnout was modest but there was a steady stream of people leaving with their arms full of items they purchased.
"We've had some people come and they've gone all out and have their hair crimped and they have the neon on and the leopard prints," Jonny said. "It's been a fun time all around."
He said there seems to be a retro comeback going on reflected in a return of neon fashion and shows like Netflix's Stranger Things.
He said putting on the event was a learning experience and he and Celeste will have to assess before committing to another one next year.
With files from Jeorge Sadi