Weekend lane closures coming to MacKay Bridge

There will be weekend lane closures on the MacKay Bridge between Halifax and Dartmouth from May to October.

"We need to replace the asphalt and do waterproofing on two of the lanes," said Alison MacDonald, a spokesperson for Halifax Harbour Bridges. "And at the same time we'll be inspecting the steel decks to see how things are looking."

A couple of expansion joints at the abutments of the bridge will also be replaced.

The maintenance work means the routes for the Blue Nose Marathon, happening June 6-9, will be affected.

Runners compete in the 2017 Blue Nose Marathon. (CBC)

Organizers of the marathon said in an email that all the routes this year will be in Halifax, but they are still working out the details. They promise to have routes that cross the Macdonald Bridge into Dartmouth in future years.

Construction on the MacKay Bridge will also mean the cancellation of the MacPass Miles race held on the Natal Day weekend.

Bridge officials say there are no plans to shut down the Macdonald Bridge while work is happening on the MacKay.

"If we close three lanes on the Macdonald and have one in each direction on the MacKay, we're going from seven lanes across the harbour down to two," said MacDonald.

"And then if there's even a minor incident on the MacKay, then we really muck things up."

The repairs to the MacKay are part of ongoing maintenance and are not related to a study being done on the long-term future of the bridge. The results of that review are expected by April.