Man charged with stealing truck while owner was leaning against it

A 23-year-old Wedgeport, N.S., man is facing charges after RCMP say he stole a truck while the owner was leaning up against it and later threatened to shoot a witness who had followed him.

Yarmouth RCMP were called about a theft in progress shortly after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the community of Hebron. Police say two men were leaning up against a truck when a younger man jumped into the driver's seat and took off.

"They just finished some work outside and we're just kind of chatting back and forth as they leaned up against the truck," said RCMP Cpl. Jennifer Clarke. "The younger male jumped in the driver's seat, started it and drove away and one of the men who had been standing on the passenger side of the truck was struck by the mirror as it drove off."

She said the man wasn't seriously injured.

A woman who witnessed the theft got into another vehicle and followed the stolen truck. The man driving the truck lost control on Leighton Street and the woman approached.

The man was still inside the truck and told her if she didn't leave he would shoot her, according to police.

She left, and police and a police dog then searched for the man in the woods nearby. The dog and its handler found the man and he was arrested without incident.

He's scheduled to appear in court in Shelburne on Thursday.

While police searched for the man, a nearby school was put in "hold and secure" mode. The procedure was lifted after the man was arrested about an hour or so after the original 911 call came in.

The 23-year-old is charged with theft over $5,000, theft under $5,000, uttering threats and assault with a weapon for striking one of the men with the truck's mirror.

Clarke said the man did not have a firearm with him when police arrested him.

MORE TOP STORIES