Heavy snow and wind cancels classes, disrupts travel across much of Nova Scotia

Heavy snow and high winds Wednesday morning have cancelled many schools across the province, delayed or cancelled flights and have forced some ferries to stay docked.

Schools in the Halifax Regional Centre for Education, the Cape Breton Centre for Education, the South Shore Regional Centre for Education, and the Tri-County Regional Centre for Education are all closed.

Environment Canada has issued a heavy snowfall warning for much of Nova Scotia, with mainland parts of the province expected to get as much as 20 to 35 centimetres of snow.

Cape Breton could see 35 centimetres with parts of the Highlands getting even more snow. There is also a chance that the snow in Cape Breton will be mixed with rain.

Northerly winds are expected to gust up to around 60 km/h for much of the day and into the evening. Cape Breton could get gusts up to 80 km/h.

Those winds are expected to kick up the snow and reduce visibility, making for poor driving conditions.

The heavy snow combined with wind is expected to cause traffic problems throughout the day. (Dave Irish/CBC)

Environment Canada expects that rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult and may have a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas.

The Marine Atlantic ferry service to Newfoundland has cancelled its runs for this morning and there are numerous cancelled and delayed flights at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport.

The strong winds and heavy snow are expected to leave the region by Thursday morning, according to CBC meteorologist Ryan Snodden, but he says there are three other weather systems set track across the region Friday through Sunday.

