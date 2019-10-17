Record-breaking temperatures reported across the Maritimes

It was a mild and wet mid-December weekend in the Maritimes, with 16 weather stations reporting record-breaking temperatures across all three provinces on Saturday.

According to Environment Canada, a dozen of those were in Nova Scotia, and some of the records broken dated back as far as 1899.

The CFB Greenwood weather station recorded the warmest weather in all of Canada yesterday — 17.4 C.

Weather stations in Antigonish, Chéticamp, Halifax, Kentville, Port Hawkesbury, Sydney and Truro also reported record-breaking temperatures on Dec. 14.

In New Brunswick, records were broken in three areas, and St. Stephen tied its previous 1901 record of 13.3 C.

The biggest jump in record temperatures in the region was at Woodstock.

Until now, the hottest Dec. 14 on record there was 8.9 C in 1914. But this year, the temperature climbed to 14.1 C.

Prince Edward Island had one record broken. St. Peters Bay recorded a temperature of 14.6 C, up from the previous record of 12 C set in 1983.

