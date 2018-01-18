Weather warnings in effect for parts of Nova Scotia

Some parts of Nova Scotia could see up to 40 centimetres of snow by Sunday.

Snow squalls are expected in Victoria County, Pictou County, Inverness County and Antigonish County overnight into Sunday morning, according to Environment Canada's website.

Snow squall warnings are issued when bands of snow produce intense accumulations and near zero visibility.

There is also a wind warning for Mabou and northern Inverness County with northwesterly winds gusting to 100 km/h expected until late Saturday night.

Environment Canada has also issued snow squall watches for northern Colchester and Cumberland counties and the Cobequid Pass. Up to 10 cm can be expected overnight.

Travel advisories in effect

Some travel advisories have been issued in anticipation of the weather conditions.

Northumberland Ferries is cancelling the 8 a.m. crossing from Prince Edward Island and the 9:30 a.m. crossing from Nova Scotia on Sunday.

Sailings are expected to resume for the 11:15 am. crossing from Prince Edward Island and the 1 p.m. crossing from Nova Scotia.

Marine Atlantic is rescheduling its Saturday evening ferries.

The crossings connecting Port aux Basques and North Sydney scheduled for Saturday at 11:45 p.m. will now depart Sunday at 11:45 a.m., weather permitting.

