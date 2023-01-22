Weather warnings end for most of N.S. after day of strong wind, heavy rain

Environment Canada has ended its weather warnings for most of Nova Scotia, after a day of strong winds, heavy rains and snow in some areas.

A snowfall warning is still in effect for Cumberland County, where rain is expected to turn into snow or freezing rain before Tuesday morning.

The weather agency has also issued a special weather statement for Colchester County, where five centimetres of snow is expected to fall overnight.

Wind warnings remain in effect for Antigonish and Pictou counties and all of Cape Breton with maximum gusts of up to 70 km/h and 90 km/h along exposed parts of the coast.

