Temperatures are set to spring across the Maritimes next week

On the long journey through spring to summer, we're about to turn a significant corner.

Following what was a very tough end to April, temperatures are set to spring in a big way in the second week of May.

Long-range guidance continues to project a warm air mass building across the U.S. Plains this weekend, before spreading northeast into the Great Lakes and then the Maritimes for next week.

Friday and Saturday will be bright, but a bit cool for this time of year, before temperatures climb back to near seasonal for a fair Mother's Day in the Maritimes.

Even warmer temperatures are then forecast to arrive through Monday, with widespread high teens and low 20s looking likely for Tuesday and then especially Wednesday and Thursday.

Of course with ocean temperatures still in the low- to mid-single digits, temperatures here on land will be cooler in onshore sea breezes, so keep that in mind before making any beach plans.

There's good consensus that temperatures will climb into the teens and 20s next week in the Maritimes. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC)

The one feature we'll have to keep an eye on is a coastal low, which will stall just off the east coast of the U.S. next week. That low will keep temperatures cool as far north as Boston and if it wanders any further north, it would certainly spoil our party.

That said, there's pretty solid consensus right now that the low will stay far enough south to allow the warmth to move into the Maritimes.

We'll also have to wait a few more days before we can say for sure just how long the warmer-than-average temperatures will last. While it's a beyond seven days and large-grain-of-salt territory, as of now there's at least a chance the air mass could hang around into next weekend.



Either way, by next weekend we'll be into mid-May, where even seasonal temperatures are pushing into the "comfy" range.

Average temperatures climb significantly through the month of May. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC)

If you're like me and have been eager to throw down some grass seed, this weekend appears to be a good bet for that. However, a word of caution for those hoping to get planting in the garden.

Average last frost dates are still a few weeks away for a good portion of the Maritimes, and so keep that in mind before doing any planting this time of year.

Average last frost dates across the Maritimes. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC)

