Parts of Nova Scotia could be in store for damaging wind, heavy rain Wednesday night

Environment Canada says a swath of Nova Scotia, including the Halifax area, may be in store for damaging winds and heavy rainfall from Wednesday night to Thursday morning.

The agency has issued weather warnings along the coast from Yarmouth to Guysborough counties.

It says a cold front is approaching that could bring southerly winds of up to 100 km/h, as well as up to 60 millimetres of rain.

Meanwhile in Cape Breton, Inverness County from Mabou northward could face winds of up to 130 km/h.

The agency is advising that power outages, downed tree branches and dangerous driving conditions are possible.

The wind and rainfall warnings may be expanded as the cold front approaches, it says.

