Snow, ice pellets, rain and wind in forecast for New Year's Eve

Environment Canada says Nova Scotians can expect a messy mix of winter weather on New Year's Eve.

The national weather office released a special weather statement for the whole province Monday morning. It says all of Nova Scotia can expect snow and ice pellets changing to rain along with strong winds on Tuesday night.

The disturbance is expected to develop near Cape Cod early on New Year's Eve and will track slowly northeastward, moving across New Brunswick on New Year's Day.

By Tuesday morning, snow or rain will develop over southwestern Nova Scotia ahead of the system, before spreading to all regions of the province by evening.

The statement says ice pellets and and freezing rain are also likely before the changeover to rain.

Strong southeast winds, gusting from 70 to 80 km/h, are expected Tuesday afternoon and evening, before diminishing overnight.

"The timing and combination of mixed precipitation and strong winds could impact travel in parts of the province on New Year's Eve," the statement said.

Southwestern Nova Scotia can expect about two centimetres of snow, while northern parts of the province could see up to 10. That amount could be higher over the Cape Breton Highlands.

About five to 20 millimetres of rain is also expected.

