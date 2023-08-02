Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Nova Scotia·Weather

Waterspouts spin off Cape Breton coast

CBC Meteorologist Ryan Snoddon shares the incredible images and explains how they occur.

Waterspouts most often occur when water temperatures are warm and air temperatures are cooler

Ryan Snoddon · CBC News ·
Waterspouts were spotted off the coast of Cape Breton on Wednesday.
Waterspouts were spotted off the coast of Cape Breton on Wednesday. (Michel JS Soucy)

Waterspouts were spotted off the coast of Cape Breton Wednesday morning in the Chéticamp area.

These images were taken by photographer Michel Soucy and sent to CBC.

A line of developing cumulus clouds and showers rolling into the area produced the waterspouts. At one point there were two occurring at the same time.

Waterspouts are essentially tornadoes that occur over water as a vortex of wind connects the base of the cloud to the water. What you see is condensed water droplets within a spinning vortex of wind.

Waterspouts can be both destructive and dangerous, especially for boats out on the water.
Waterspouts can be dangerous, especially for boats on the water. (Michel JS Soucy)
Multiple vortex waterspouts were spotted Wednesday.
Multiple vortex waterspouts were spotted Wednesday. (Michel JS Soucy)

They are typically short-lived and occur in the tropical regions, although can also be seen in the Great Lakes and here in Atlantic Canada.

They most often occur when the water temperatures are warm and the air temperatures are cooler, creating large temperature contrasts. This was the setup over the region on Wednesday.

Waterspouts typically dissipate quickly once making landfall.
Waterspouts typically dissipate quickly once making landfall. (Michel JS Soucy)

In the images, you can also see the "spray ring" spinning around the base of the waterspout as strong winds swirl around the vortex. 

They can be both destructive and dangerous, especially for boats out on the water.

Typically, they dissipate quickly when they make landfall. They rarely move too far inland.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Ryan Snoddon

Meteorologist

Ryan Snoddon is CBC's meteorologist in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now