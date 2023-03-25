Content
Nova Scotia·Weather

Snowy, messy Sunday on the way for the Maritimes

CBC meteorologist Ryan Snoddon has the latest on the snow moving in through Saturday night and continuing Sunday, including who will see a mix to ice and rain.

Snow, ice pellets, rain on the way for the region

Ryan Snoddon · CBC News ·
A messy mix of snow, ice pellets and rain is on the way for Sunday.
A system tracking into the Maritimes will bring another messy mix of snow, ice pellets and rain beginning Saturday night and into Sunday.

By the time we get to Monday morning much of New Brunswick, P.E.I. and northeastern Nova Scotia will be looking at amounts of 10 to 20 centimetres. 

With the mix of ice pellets and rain, western and central Nova Scotia will see less snow with amounts ranging from two to 10 centimetres.

The heaviest snowfall is expected across New Brunswick and northeastern Nova Scotia, with a messy mix of snow, ice pellets and rain in the southwest.
Rainfall amounts of five to 15 millimetres looks likely for Grand Manan and coastal areas of western Nova Scotia.

Timeline

Light snow begins overnight in New Brunswick and western Nova Scotia, then spreads eastward into the rest of the Maritimes through Sunday morning.

Snow begins Saturday and into Sunday morning across the Maritimes.
The snow will be steady throughout the day across most of New Brunswick, eastern Nova Scotia and P.E.I.

Meanwhile, the snow will become mixed with ice pellets and then rain and drizzle across western in the morning and then central Nova Scotia throughout the afternoon.

Snow continues Sunday afternoon across New Brunswick and northeastern Nova Scotia. A messy mix in the southwest.
Southern New Brunswick is also looking set to see some ice pellets mixing in with the possibility of some rain mixing in for Grand Manan and the Fundy coast.

East and southeast winds will gust in the 30 to 40 km/h range across New Brunswick on Sunday, while Nova Scotia and P.E.I. will gust in the 40 to 50 km/h range with the possibility of some gusts of 60 km/h or higher in coastal southwestern Nova Scotia on Sunday afternoon.

The snow, ice pellets and rain will taper and mix to flurries across the region through Sunday evening then linger into Monday, especially over eastern areas.

