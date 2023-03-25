Snowy, messy Sunday on the way for the Maritimes
Snow, ice pellets, rain on the way for the region
A system tracking into the Maritimes will bring another messy mix of snow, ice pellets and rain beginning Saturday night and into Sunday.
By the time we get to Monday morning much of New Brunswick, P.E.I. and northeastern Nova Scotia will be looking at amounts of 10 to 20 centimetres.
Rainfall amounts of five to 15 millimetres looks likely for Grand Manan and coastal areas of western Nova Scotia.
Timeline
The snow will be steady throughout the day across most of New Brunswick, eastern Nova Scotia and P.E.I.
Southern New Brunswick is also looking set to see some ice pellets mixing in with the possibility of some rain mixing in for Grand Manan and the Fundy coast.
East and southeast winds will gust in the 30 to 40 km/h range across New Brunswick on Sunday, while Nova Scotia and P.E.I. will gust in the 40 to 50 km/h range with the possibility of some gusts of 60 km/h or higher in coastal southwestern Nova Scotia on Sunday afternoon.
The snow, ice pellets and rain will taper and mix to flurries across the region through Sunday evening then linger into Monday, especially over eastern areas.
