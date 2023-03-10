3 reasons to celebrate the sunshine as we spring forward this weekend
Springing forward has become key checkpoint as we emerge from darkness of winter
It's that time of year again.
Whether or not you're in favour of daylight saving time, springing forward has become a key checkpoint as we emerge from the darkness of winter and turn the corner into spring.
The sun, of course, is the driver of that journey. With a bright weekend on the way for the Maritimes, here are a few reasons why that sunshine is worth celebrating.
Sun has been MIA
As you might have noticed, this winter was even darker and cloudier than average across the Maritimes.
March has also started very cloudy, so the sun will certainly be a welcome sight this weekend.
Days quickly get longer
The month of March is a big one when it comes to the sun. We gain more daylight in March than any other month of the year. In fact, right now we are gaining more than three minutes of daylight per day.
Our length of day increases from about 11 hours at the beginning of the month, to around 12 hours and 45 minutes by the end.
Sun angle is getting higher
As we move through the spring, the sun continues to get higher in the sky. That sun angle is key because as the sun gets higher, its impact increases on the surface of the earth.
With less atmosphere to travel through, the sun's rays are able to reach the ground with greater energy, warming our surface and bringing the plants back to life.
One more reason to celebrate the sun this weekend?
The clouds look set to roll back in next week with our next system on the way for Tuesday. A messy mix of snow and rain is looking set for the Maritimes.
Stay tuned for updates over the next few days.
