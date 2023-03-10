3 reasons to celebrate the sunshine as we spring forward this weekend

It's that time of year again.



Whether or not you're in favour of daylight saving time, springing forward has become a key checkpoint as we emerge from the darkness of winter and turn the corner into spring.



The sun, of course, is the driver of that journey. With a bright weekend on the way for the Maritimes, here are a few reasons why that sunshine is worth celebrating.

Sun has been MIA

As you might have noticed, this winter was even darker and cloudier than average across the Maritimes.





This solar energy departure-from-normal map shows the Maritimes were cloudier than average for December, January and February. (Brian Brettschneider) The price tag of a warmer-than-average winter was a ton of unsettled weather with clouds predominant.

March has also started very cloudy, so the sun will certainly be a welcome sight this weekend.

Days quickly get longer

The month of March is a big one when it comes to the sun. We gain more daylight in March than any other month of the year. In fact, right now we are gaining more than three minutes of daylight per day.

These are the sunrise and sunset times for the Maritimes on Sunday. The region is gaining over three minutes of daylight per day right now. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC)

Our length of day increases from about 11 hours at the beginning of the month, to around 12 hours and 45 minutes by the end.

Sun angle is getting higher

As we move through the spring, the sun continues to get higher in the sky. That sun angle is key because as the sun gets higher, its impact increases on the surface of the earth.



With less atmosphere to travel through, the sun's rays are able to reach the ground with greater energy, warming our surface and bringing the plants back to life.

The sun angle is now 40 degrees above the horizon in the Maritimes. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC)

By Sunday, the sun will be at 40 degrees above the horizon all across the Maritimes. In just a couple of weeks when we reach the equinox, we'll be halfway on our journey to our highest sun angle in June.





One more reason to celebrate the sun this weekend?



The clouds look set to roll back in next week with our next system on the way for Tuesday. A messy mix of snow and rain is looking set for the Maritimes.

Stay tuned for updates over the next few days.

