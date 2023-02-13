Nor'easter set to bring snow and gusty winds to Nova Scotia
The heaviest snowfall is set for the Atlantic coastline, where 15 to 30 cm is expected
An incoming nor'easter will spread significant snow across much of Nova Scotia late Monday and into Tuesday morning.
As the system passes to our south, there will be a very sharp snow gradient, meaning it will be a short distance between those who see significant snow and those that see little to no snow at all.
A small shift in track of just 50 to 100 kilometres would mean large changes to the snowfall forecast, so there's a little less confidence than normal with this particular storm.
With that said, the highest snowfall totals are likely along the Atlantic coastline and into Cape Breton, where we have the best chances to see amounts in the 15 to 30 centimetre range.
Environment Canada has also issued winter storm warnings for Richmond and Cape Breton counties, where the combination of snow and wind gusting 60 to 80 km/h are more likely to lead to blowing and drifting snow.
Timeline
The snow begins this afternoon along the South Shore region, before spreading into the Halifax region and much of southern Nova Scotia throughout the 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. drive-home timeframe. Commuters should be prepared for a slick and snowy conditions. There will likely be some mixing with rain this afternoon right along the Atlantic coastline before the temperatures drop and the snow takes over.
As the snow begins, the winds will ramp up as well, with northerly winds of 20 to 30 km/h, gusting 40 to 60 km/h across the mainland through Monday evening and overnight.
The snow looks set to taper off from west to east overnight and into early Tuesday morning for the mainland.
Cape Breton will see the snow tapering to flurries throughout Tuesday morning.
