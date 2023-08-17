More tropical moisture on the way for Nova Scotia

It's a setup that we've seen numerous times this summer.

A conveyor belt of tropical moisture rolling in from the south will bring periods of rain to Nova Scotia, with heavy downpours and thunderstorms on Friday into Saturday morning.

Another conveyor belt of tropical moisture arrives in the region on Friday. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC)

The moisture stream is tapping into the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean and then rolling across the warmer-than-average Atlantic Ocean.

Given the moisture will be streaming in from the Atlantic Ocean, there is some uncertainty as to where exactly the heaviest amounts of rain will fall.

Heavy downpours and thunderstorms with amounts exceeding 50 mm are likely, however the exact locations of these pockets are difficult to predict. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC)

That said, it appears the southwestern half Nova Scotia, especially along the Atlantic coastline, has the best chance to see a widespread 30-50 mm of rainfall by Saturday morning, with local amounts in the 50-75 mm range.

Given thunderstorms will be in the mix, some pockets exceeding 75 mm can't be ruled out in the heaviest thunderstorms.

This amount of rainfall in a short period of time can produce localized flash flooding.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Tri-county area, the Annapolis Valley, and the Atlantic coastline from the South Shore through Halifax to Guysborough County.

A special weather statement has been issued by Environment Canada. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC)

As per Environment Canada, "similar storms have caused hazardous driving conditions, pooling of water on roadways, and localized flooding in low lying areas."

Folks are urged to "be sure that storm drains and gutters are cleared of debris," and it would also be a good idea to check that your sump pump is working.

