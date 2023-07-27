More rain and thunderstorms on the way for Nova Scotia

Another round of rainfall is on the way for Nova Scotia this evening, overnight and into Friday morning.

This system moving into the region will not only bring rain, but the risk of more thunderstorms.

Generally, we're looking at 20 to 40 millimetres, with localized rainfall amounts in the 40 to 60 mm range possible in the heaviest downpours and thunderstorms.

Another round of rain and risk of thunderstorms arrives Thursday night. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC)

While thunderstorms always bring the risk of heavy rain and localized flooding, this system will be moving through the region from west to east, with no signs of "training thunderstorms," a phenomena where a series of thunderstorms move over the same area for hours.

Training thunderstorms in a slow moving system were the main factors with last Friday's flooding.

That said, if you are traveling this evening, overnight or early Friday morning, extra caution may be a good idea along roadways which have been damaged by flooding or are still covered with debris.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement ahead of the rain, which will also bring some thunderstorms. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC)

Another round of moderate rainfall with a risk of thunderstorms will arrive in Nova Scotia through Saturday afternoon and into Saturday night.

On the other side of that cold front will be much different air mass.

Next week will be much less humid in Nova Scotia. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC)

Next week will be cooler and far less humid. In fact, it is looking set to be the driest air mass we've seen since mid-June.

